why DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $102.50

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -24.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.31%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world’s #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022.

“We delivered solid first-quarter results, growing revenue by 25% year-over-year and adding nearly 67,000 new customers, bringing our total global customer base to 1.24 million. We also bolstered our leadership team with key new hires who, together with our existing team, are ensuring we’re well-positioned to grow and scale our business,” said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign. “With over a billion users worldwide, the proven value of our products, and the significant opportunity we have ahead of us, we’re confident in our ability to successfully navigate the challenges of a dynamic global environment.”.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock dropped by -73.94%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.68. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.46 billion, with 199.67 million shares outstanding and 196.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 41667002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $102.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $100 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $72, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on DOCU stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 80 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 7.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 35.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.31. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.60, while it was recorded at 83.08 for the last single week of trading, and 164.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,150 million, or 79.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,308,877, which is approximately 20.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,040,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $727.9 million in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $649.98 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -6.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

524 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 36,330,972 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 32,274,794 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 85,338,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,944,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,862,849 shares, while 202 institutional investors sold positions of 3,310,892 shares during the same period.