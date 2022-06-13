Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Why Collaboration Through Platforms Is Important for Tackling the Climate Challenge.

Written By Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alibaba Group.

A sum of 49799745 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 36.36M shares. Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares reached a high of $114.82 and dropped to a low of $108.24 until finishing in the latest session at $109.84.

The one-year BABA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.65. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $163.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BABA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BABA shares from 165 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 6.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 22.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.84. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 34.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.34, while it was recorded at 108.54 for the last single week of trading, and 125.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.26.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.90. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.16.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 1.24%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,499 million, or 16.80% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 22,711,922, which is approximately -42.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,358,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in BABA stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.59 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 1.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 616 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 50,609,977 shares. Additionally, 780 investors decreased positions by around 111,900,901 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 251,720,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,231,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,733,523 shares, while 238 institutional investors sold positions of 19,495,789 shares during the same period.