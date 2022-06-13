Wall Street Analyst Resumed OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. What else is Wall St. saying

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE: OCFT] closed the trading session at $1.35 on 06/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.35, while the highest price level was $1.38. The company report on June 8, 2022 that OneConnect Announces Upsize of Its Share Repurchase Program.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced its board of directors has approved to upsize its share repurchase program announced on February 24, 2022 by 1% of the total outstanding ordinary shares, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company’s securities trading policy. As a result, after this upsize, the Company may purchase its own American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) up to 3% of the total outstanding ordinary shares before September 30, 2022 (the “Repurchase Program”). OneConnect expects to fund the repurchase from its existing cash balance.

“The upsize of the share repurchase program demonstrates our continued confidence in our long-term business growth and belief that our ADSs are currently undervalued in the marketplace. We are committed to creating shareholder value, and believe that our business strategy and execution ability will continue to drive the long-term growth of the company,” said Wangchun Ye, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of OneConnect.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.34 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, OCFT reached to a volume of 11043096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCFT shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $7.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on OCFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

OCFT stock trade performance evaluation

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, OCFT shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3926, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3794 for the last 200 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.70.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. go to 9.19%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 12.10% of OCFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFT stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 6,439,815, which is approximately -12.401% of the company’s market cap and around 15.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,479,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.05 million in OCFT stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $5.81 million in OCFT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE:OCFT] by around 6,864,854 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 21,559,068 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,960,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,384,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 861,727 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,062,012 shares during the same period.