UBS slashes price target on Tesla Inc. [TSLA] – find out why.

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] loss -3.12% or -22.43 points to close at $696.69 with a heavy trading volume of 32318067 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Leaders: SNAP, NEXCF, SOFI, TSLA; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in AR, Robotaxi’s, Metaverse and Fintech.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: “Robotaxi Next Massive Driver of Growth”“We ramped production with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. With two fantastic factories with great teams, they are ramping rapidly. With new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. We expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year. We’re also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. That’s highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting. That is fundamentally optimized for — trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. I think, going to be a very powerful product where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024.I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla’s growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year…”Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/21/tesla-inc-nasdaq-tsla-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/.

It opened the trading session at $705.47, the shares rose to $718.50 and dropped to $683.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSLA points out that the company has recorded -30.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 27.72M shares, TSLA reached to a volume of 32318067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $917.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $900, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on TSLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 980 to 900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 52.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 50.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 857.92, while it was recorded at 714.58 for the last single week of trading, and 914.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.28. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 39.73%.

There are presently around $307,339 million, or 43.20% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,171,982, which is approximately 4.361% of the company’s market cap and around 17.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,241,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.49 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $25.29 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,567 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 29,846,844 shares. Additionally, 966 investors decreased positions by around 21,518,575 shares, while 398 investors held positions by with 389,775,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,141,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,517,110 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 2,535,329 shares during the same period.