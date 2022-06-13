Pinterest Inc. [PINS] moved down -4.99: Why It’s Important

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] loss -4.99% or -1.01 points to close at $19.24 with a heavy trading volume of 10988372 shares. The company report on June 10, 2022 that Pinterest Completes Acquisition of THE YES.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) – Today, Pinterest is announcing it has completed the acquisition of THE YES, an AI powered shopping platform for fashion that enables users to shop a personalized feed based on the user’s active input on brand, style, and size. Pinterest believes that THE YES’s leadership, innovative technology and talented team, combining shopping expertise with fashion industry credibility, will help accelerate Pinterest’s vision for it to be the home of taste-driven shopping.

Pinterest is building a destination for shopping that brings together the unique commercial intent of its audience and the ability to visually explore products as you would in a magazine or catalog. Over the next few months, Pinterest plans to sunset the THE YES app and website to allow the merged teams to focus on technology integration and evolving Pinterest’s shopping vision.

It opened the trading session at $19.80, the shares rose to $20.205 and dropped to $19.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded -50.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.82M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 10988372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $29.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $28 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On March 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 53 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.20.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.65 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.51, while it was recorded at 20.04 for the last single week of trading, and 34.76 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 1.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $8,282 million, or 79.10% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,128,803, which is approximately 1.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 31,376,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.69 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $564.74 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -5.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 94,752,063 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 85,693,609 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 250,012,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,458,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,097,527 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 14,434,242 shares during the same period.