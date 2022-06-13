Paltalk Inc. [PALT] Is Currently 14.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Paltalk Inc. [NASDAQ: PALT] closed the trading session at $2.23 on 06/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.02, while the highest price level was $2.46. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Paltalk, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Visicom’s ManyCam Assets.

via NewMediaWire – Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced that it has acquired the core assets of ManyCam from Visicom Media Inc. (“Visicom”). ManyCam is a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on any streaming platform, video conferencing app or distance learning tool.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of Paltalk, commented, “I have been impressed with the ManyCam software for many years. We believe that ManyCam is not only a perfect fit for our existing video chat communities, but also a great addition to other video conferencing applications like Zoom or Google Meet. ManyCam gives users the ability to have multiple camera feeds, backgrounds and effects while also enabling users to share presentations, spreadsheets, documents and much more. We believe the integration of the ManyCam software into our current application offerings has the potential to generate positive cash flow in the near term and contribute to positive EBITDA over the long term. ManyCam is a logical extension for the Paltalk and Camfrog customer base, and we believe it is an application that our existing users will be willing to pay for.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.48 percent and weekly performance of 10.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 209.34K shares, PALT reached to a volume of 17681423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paltalk Inc. [PALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paltalk Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

PALT stock trade performance evaluation

Paltalk Inc. [PALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.40. With this latest performance, PALT shares gained by 14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Paltalk Inc. [PALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Paltalk Inc. [PALT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paltalk Inc. [PALT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.64 and a Gross Margin at +76.71. Paltalk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.24.

Paltalk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Paltalk Inc. [PALT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.00% of PALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PALT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,272, which is approximately 69.594% of the company’s market cap and around 48.90% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 32,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72000.0 in PALT stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $57000.0 in PALT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paltalk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Paltalk Inc. [NASDAQ:PALT] by around 101,614 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 135,401 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 20,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PALT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,799 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 109,986 shares during the same period.