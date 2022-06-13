Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Stock trading around $13.16 per share: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] loss -4.36% or -0.6 points to close at $13.16 with a heavy trading volume of 31389419 shares. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, today published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) index as part of the Company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. Highlights from the Company’s previously published 2021 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) Report are also included in the 2021 ESG Report.

“We are more focused now than ever on our commitment to drive a positive impact on society and the environment through our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. The success of our business and our ability to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders is undeniably linked to the health of our planet, our people and the communities we visit worldwide,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our 2021 ESG Report highlights our progress and commitments on our top ESG priorities, providing critical transparency to our key stakeholders. We do not plan to stop here and we will continue to build upon our accomplishments to-date as we collectively chart a path towards a more sustainable future.”.

It opened the trading session at $13.50, the shares rose to $14.22 and dropped to $13.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded -38.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.91M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 31389419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $22.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.80. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.08 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.18, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.64 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,055 million, or 56.40% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,160,452, which is approximately 14.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,085,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.65 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $279.55 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 15.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 33,877,119 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 35,286,849 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 162,946,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,110,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,009,098 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 10,776,566 shares during the same period.