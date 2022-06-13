Nokia Oyj [NOK] is -24.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nokia Oyj [NYSE: NOK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.75%. The company report on June 10, 2022 that Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 10.06.2022.

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release10 June 2022 at 21:00 EEST.

Over the last 12 months, NOK stock dropped by -13.44%. The one-year Nokia Oyj stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.8. The average equity rating for NOK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.30 billion, with 5.63 billion shares outstanding and 5.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.16M shares, NOK stock reached a trading volume of 45653706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nokia Oyj [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nokia Oyj shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nokia Oyj stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NOK stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOK shares from 5 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Oyj is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 20.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Nokia Oyj [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Nokia Oyj [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nokia Oyj Fundamentals:

Nokia Oyj’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Oyj go to 14.24%.

Nokia Oyj [NOK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Nokia Oyj stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Oyj [NYSE:NOK] by around 28,121,365 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 155,058,816 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 242,266,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,446,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,190,842 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 13,072,628 shares during the same period.