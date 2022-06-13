Market cap of United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] reaches 13.95B – now what?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] loss -3.61% on the last trading session, reaching $41.16 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2022 that United Becomes First U.S. Airline to Add New Transpacific Destination Since Pandemic.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Year-round, nonstop service between Brisbane and San Francisco starts in October .

United was the only carrier to maintain passenger service between Australia and the U.S. during the pandemic.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. represents 325.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.95 billion with the latest information. UAL stock price has been found in the range of $40.77 to $43.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.87M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 16445630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $60.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $60 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.84, while it was recorded at 43.93 for the last single week of trading, and 45.29 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $8,356 million, or 62.40% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,550,592, which is approximately 2.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 25,013,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $686.25 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 28,800,473 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 14,297,365 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 159,907,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,005,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,903,905 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,348,687 shares during the same period.