Market cap of Meta Platforms Inc. [META] reaches 497.96B – now what?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.97%. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Meta Platforms, Inc. to Change Ticker Symbol to ‘META’ on June 9.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ‘META’ prior to market open on June 9, 2022. This will replace the company’s current ticker symbol ‘FB’, which has been used since its initial public offering in 2012. The new ticker symbol aligns with the company’s rebranding from Facebook to Meta, announced on October 28, 2021.

No action by the company’s shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company’s Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

Over the last 12 months, META stock dropped by -47.00%. The one-year Meta Platforms Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.69. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $497.96 billion, with 2.73 billion shares outstanding and 2.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.96M shares, META stock reached a trading volume of 27421494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $296.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 9.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 12.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.97. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.28, while it was recorded at 189.22 for the last single week of trading, and 278.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

META Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 7.53%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $302,984 million, or 76.80% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,453,366, which is approximately -0.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 149,971,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.33 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $21.55 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -3.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,778 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 101,860,648 shares. Additionally, 1,691 investors decreased positions by around 169,795,824 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 1,454,059,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,725,716,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,437,338 shares, while 391 institutional investors sold positions of 22,251,214 shares during the same period.