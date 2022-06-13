Market cap of Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] reaches 11.10B – now what?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] loss -6.23% or -0.18 points to close at $2.71 with a heavy trading volume of 31579521 shares. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Grab to Be Fully Powered by Its Own Mapping Technology by Q3 2022.

Launches GrabMaps as a new enterprise service, giving businesses the opportunity to leverage the same location-based intelligence and technology powering its regional superapp.

GrabMaps already fully powers Grab services in 7 out of the 8 countries it operates in.

It opened the trading session at $2.77, the shares rose to $2.83 and dropped to $2.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRAB points out that the company has recorded -66.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.40M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 31579521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $5.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.60, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRAB stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GRAB shares from 12.50 to 5.70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for GRAB stock

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $4,453 million, or 44.80% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 319,918,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $866.98 million in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $387.3 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 360,494,819 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 168,524,777 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 1,113,984,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,643,004,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,899,304 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 50,069,921 shares during the same period.