Market Analysts see General Motors Company [GM] falling to $33. Time to buy?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] slipped around -1.64 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.01 at the close of the session, down -4.47%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that RapidDeploy Ventures Beyond Public Safety and is Selected by General Motors’ OnStar for Call Centers.

OnStar selected RapidDeploy Radius Mapping, a proven solution in Public Safety, because of its advanced geographical information system (GIS) technology, relevant Internet of Things (IoT) data, and unified communications.

General Motors Company stock is now -40.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GM Stock saw the intraday high of $36.37 and lowest of $35.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.21, which means current price is +2.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.98M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 15827456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $60.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GM shares from 66 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.79, while it was recorded at 37.11 for the last single week of trading, and 49.95 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 2.90%.

Insider trade positions for General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $41,539 million, or 83.20% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 121,865,221, which is approximately 5.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 105,196,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.84 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -14.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 714 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 93,509,895 shares. Additionally, 679 investors decreased positions by around 109,495,143 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 983,474,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,186,479,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,073,243 shares, while 229 institutional investors sold positions of 17,961,314 shares during the same period.