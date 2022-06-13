KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Stock trading around $14.50 per share: What’s Next?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] price plunged by -5.41 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on May 31, 2022 that KE Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Business and Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022.

A sum of 14124596 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.88M shares. KE Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $16.33 and dropped to a low of $14.22 until finishing in the latest session at $14.50.

The one-year BEKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.43. The average equity rating for BEKE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $21.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $16, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BEKE stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BEKE shares from 22 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 26.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 15.18 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

BEKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 2.85%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,985 million, or 35.60% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 37,177,587, which is approximately -49.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 25,505,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.83 million in BEKE stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., currently with $296.25 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 114.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 124,196,579 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 129,185,103 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 159,375,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,756,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,153,939 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 52,213,423 shares during the same period.