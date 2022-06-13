JD.com Inc. [JD] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $58

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] jumped around 0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $61.51 at the close of the session, up 0.18%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that JD.com Releases 2021 ESG Report.

JD.com releases its second ESG report, with a chapter aligning with TCFD framework for the first time.

The company pledges RMB 1 billion yuan in its green supply chain upgrading, known as the “Green Stream Initiative”.

JD.com Inc. stock is now -10.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JD Stock saw the intraday high of $64.77 and lowest of $61.3273 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.41, which means current price is +48.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.25M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 11784234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JD.com Inc. [JD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $84.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $100 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has JD stock performed recently?

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 26.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.34 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.24, while it was recorded at 62.27 for the last single week of trading, and 69.82 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 25.24%.

Insider trade positions for JD.com Inc. [JD]

There are presently around $18,561 million, or 23.80% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 48,774,995, which is approximately -9.221% of the company’s market cap and around 5.85% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 22,843,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in JD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $846.49 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly 18.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 43,575,863 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 106,223,054 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 151,956,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,755,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,161,684 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 36,096,815 shares during the same period.