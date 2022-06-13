Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Revenue clocked in at $27.85 billion, up 27.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.51%. The company report on May 8, 2022 that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Announcement to the Market – 1Q22 results to be disclosed soon.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the “Company”) informs that the results of this quarter will be published in the Investor Relations website on May 9th, before trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our results from the first quarter of 2022, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end, starting at 09h a.m. (EDT). Check out the speakers:.

Over the last 12 months, ITUB stock dropped by -7.37%. The one-year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.74. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.75 billion, with 9.79 billion shares outstanding and 5.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.92M shares, ITUB stock reached a trading volume of 56541598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.36.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.14 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

ITUB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 21.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,640 million, or 21.80% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 157,064,308, which is approximately -4.126% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 92,419,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.84 million in ITUB stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $388.73 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 79.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 185,291,582 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 239,824,986 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 547,632,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 972,748,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,388,693 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 58,433,485 shares during the same period.