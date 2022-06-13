Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell -58.79% so far this year. What now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.88 at the close of the session, up 7.56%. The company report on June 10, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of the First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens in New York on June 14, 2022.

On June 14, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock is now -58.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMPP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.915 and lowest of $0.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.70, which means current price is +132.11% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 43.68M shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 134027904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMPP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has IMPP stock performed recently?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.95. With this latest performance, IMPP shares gained by 28.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.45% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8792, while it was recorded at 0.7162 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.40% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 439,581, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 382,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in IMPP stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.31 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 1,321,442 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,727,928 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,242,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,806,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,788 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,727,300 shares during the same period.