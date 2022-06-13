Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain 121.61% so far this year. What now?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] gained 7.94% or 0.1 points to close at $1.36 with a heavy trading volume of 15300772 shares. The company report on May 16, 2022 that HYCROFT 2022 VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS INFORMATION.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces details of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”).

Hycroft’s 2022 Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time. As a result of continuing concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the Annual Meeting is being held virtually.

It opened the trading session at $1.23, the shares rose to $1.42 and dropped to $1.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HYMC points out that the company has recorded 100.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -385.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 52.80M shares, HYMC reached to a volume of 15300772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for HYMC stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5486, while it was recorded at 1.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1935 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $46 million, or 17.30% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,509,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in HYMC stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $1.59 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 6,116,930 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 22,558,114 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,306,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,981,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,437,531 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 22,490,084 shares during the same period.