Goldman lifts Netflix Inc. [NFLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] price plunged by -5.10 percent to reach at -$9.83. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its first-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q1’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com. .

A sum of 13024188 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.27M shares. Netflix Inc. shares reached a high of $185.86 and dropped to a low of $180.85 until finishing in the latest session at $182.94.

The one-year NFLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.0. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $320.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 10.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.84.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.40 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 236.19, while it was recorded at 194.86 for the last single week of trading, and 463.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 12.42%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,264 million, or 80.60% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,238,277, which is approximately 2.02% of the company’s market cap and around 1.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,947,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.11 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.44 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -27.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,130 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 32,991,595 shares. Additionally, 1,013 investors decreased positions by around 42,891,164 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 275,400,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,283,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,417,787 shares, while 357 institutional investors sold positions of 6,466,963 shares during the same period.