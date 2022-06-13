For Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.11%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms, released today its First Quarter 2022 financial results. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.nu, as well as the details of the Earnings Conference Call Nu will hold today at 6:00pm Eastern time/7:00pm Brasília time.

“This is the strongest quarter in Nu’s history. We reached nearly 60 million customers and a record-high activity rate of 78%. Our earnings-generating formula helped drive a record high quarterly revenue of US$887 million (226% increase YoY on a FXN), with a low customer acquisition cost, increasing revenue per customer, and decreasing cost to serve. Our credit portfolio grew significantly above market and maintained healthy quality levels. This result is driven by our advanced risk modeling, as well as our disciplined and resilient lending, especially in light of the current macroeconomic conditions. Despite recent short-term market volatility and our upcoming lock-up release, we remain fully confident and committed to our long-term value creation, as reiterated by our main shareholders,” said David Vélez, founder and CEO.

The one-year Nu Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.3. The average equity rating for NU stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.90 billion, with 5.79 billion shares outstanding and 2.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.54M shares, NU stock reached a trading volume of 31376743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Underperform rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

NU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.11. With this latest performance, NU shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.76% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Nu Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.78. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,771 million, or 69.60% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 555,446,088, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.21% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in NU stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $927.43 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly -4.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 217,652,172 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 95,208,474 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,096,771,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,409,632,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,131,476 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 21,746,702 shares during the same period.