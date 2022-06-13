Endo International plc [ENDP] moved down -9.34: Why It’s Important

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.34 at the close of the session, down -9.34%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that National Survey of Over 1,500 Men Shows More Than Half Were Unsure of How to Improve Their Mental and Sexual Health; New Partnership Aims to Change That Through Education and Free Virtual Consultations.

Endo, Vault Health, the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) and Men’s Health Network (MHN) join forces to launch Healthy Now: A Men’s Health Coalition™ to encourage men to make all aspects of their health—physical, mental and sexual—a priority.

New national survey underscores the need for and importance of the education and access to resources provided by this new program.

Endo International plc stock is now -90.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENDP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3869 and lowest of $0.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.07, which means current price is +0.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.27M shares, ENDP reached a trading volume of 20568033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endo International plc [ENDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ENDP stock performed recently?

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.86. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -68.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.98 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5186, while it was recorded at 0.4072 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1631 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.21. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.01.

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $66 million, or 83.50% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,704,517, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,377,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $5.93 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 21,641,500 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 16,418,714 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 155,976,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,036,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,633 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,185 shares during the same period.