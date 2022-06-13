DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $33

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] closed the trading session at $13.10 on 06/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.015, while the highest price level was $13.88. The company report on June 10, 2022 that UFC and DraftKings Extend Strategic Relationship to Include Gamified NFTs.

Reignmakers UFC Gamified NFT Series to Debut Ahead of UFC 276 in July.

Today, UFC® and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced plans to launch a new iteration of DraftKings’ “Reignmakers” gamified digital collectibles franchise focused on UFC. Reignmakers UFC will allow fans to build collections of their favorite UFC fighters and utilize them in games to compete for prizes. The first season of Reignmakers UFC NFT-based games is expected to go live later this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.31 percent and weekly performance of 2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.72M shares, DKNG reached to a volume of 22617138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $28.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $19, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on DKNG stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DKNG shares from 30 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 27.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.66, while it was recorded at 13.46 for the last single week of trading, and 29.86 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,799 million, or 59.50% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,958,212, which is approximately 1.87% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,416,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.76 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $228.31 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 35,173,235 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 49,568,868 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 205,253,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,996,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,298,429 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 12,881,378 shares during the same period.