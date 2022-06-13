Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] moved down -5.80: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] slipped around -0.68 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.05 at the close of the session, down -5.80%. The company report on June 12, 2022 that Westerdam’s Return to Service June 12 in Seattle Marks Holland America Line’s Completion of Full Fleet Sailing Again.

All 11 ships are back in service for the first time since the pause began in March 2020.

Holland America Line’s Westerdam returned to service Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Port of Seattle in Washington, marking the last ship in the fleet to resume operations. Westerdam embarked guests for seven-day Alaska Explorer cruise roundtrip from Seattle that will position it in Alaska through the end of September.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now -45.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $12.07 and lowest of $11.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.77, which means current price is +0.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 36.43M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 66975361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.21. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -18.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.96 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.09, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 20.02 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $5,744 million, or 53.50% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,114,182, which is approximately 3.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $561.68 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $560.6 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 32,775,397 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 38,109,073 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 448,963,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,847,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,859,515 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 12,903,993 shares during the same period.