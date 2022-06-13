American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] moved down -4.91: Why It’s Important

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.83 during the day while it closed the day at $14.71. The company report on June 3, 2022 that American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) will conduct a live audio webcast of the formal business of its virtual annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m. CT. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations, and an archive of the webcast will be available afterward.

About American Airlines GroupTo Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock has also loss -9.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAL stock has inclined by 4.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.91% and lost -18.10% year-on date.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $10.05 billion, with 649.50 million shares outstanding and 642.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.25M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 46003854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $19.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.31. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.08 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.61, while it was recorded at 15.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.22 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,308 million, or 56.00% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,272,683, which is approximately 1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,081,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.6 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $511.32 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 40,361,269 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 28,710,028 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 291,764,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,835,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,592,104 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,388,626 shares during the same period.