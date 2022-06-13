Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $15

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.57%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on June 14, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Invites Investors to Submit Questions for the Webcast.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The discussion will be moderated by Robert Wildhack from Autonomous Research and will begin at 11:00 AM Pacific Time.

Over the last 12 months, AFRM stock dropped by -69.93%. The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.8. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.07 billion, with 285.64 million shares outstanding and 194.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.57M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 16368936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $42.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $17, while Stephens kept a Underweight rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.57. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 39.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.60, while it was recorded at 22.60 for the last single week of trading, and 78.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,136 million, or 78.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 30,867,478, which is approximately 59.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,482,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.67 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $337.23 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 12.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 38,567,708 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 23,421,131 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 91,415,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,404,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,643,011 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 10,375,768 shares during the same period.