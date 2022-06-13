Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $140

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -4.03% on the last trading session, reaching $94.82 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2022 that AMD Details Strategy to Drive Next Phase of Growth Across $300 Billion Market for High-Performance and Adaptive Computing Solutions.

AMD unveils next-generation hardware and software roadmaps, expanded product portfolio addressing new markets, and strategies to accelerate data center growth and deliver pervasive AI leadership.

Today at its Financial Analyst Day, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) outlined its strategy to deliver its next phase of growth driven by the company’s expanded portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing products spanning the data center, embedded, client, and gaming markets.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.39 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $160.11 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $94.25 to $99.928.

If compared to the average trading volume of 109.03M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 101956217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $138.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $148 to $115, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 48.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.55, while it was recorded at 101.29 for the last single week of trading, and 116.89 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $102,802 million, or 68.10% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,525,143, which is approximately -7.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,569,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.34 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.22 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,067 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 78,911,909 shares. Additionally, 940 investors decreased positions by around 197,776,864 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 807,495,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,183,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,663,853 shares, while 277 institutional investors sold positions of 47,265,413 shares during the same period.