why Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.40

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] gained 1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $30.24 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Americold Realty Trust Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the second quarter of 2022, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Americold Realty Trust represents 269.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.11 billion with the latest information. COLD stock price has been found in the range of $29.865 to $30.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 3531486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $31.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on COLD stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COLD shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for COLD stock

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 21.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.39 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.39, while it was recorded at 29.59 for the last single week of trading, and 29.64 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.41. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.38.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around $8,395 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 40,846,206, which is approximately 13.736% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,799,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in COLD stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC., currently with $586.09 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly -3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 26,989,696 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 27,199,608 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 226,189,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,378,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,769,053 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,072,058 shares during the same period.