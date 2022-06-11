SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] Stock trading around $0.77 per share: What’s Next?

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.9184 during the day while it closed the day at $0.77. The company report on June 8, 2022 that SeaChange Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), (“SeaChange” or the “Company”) a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) development, today reported financial and operational results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

SeaChange International Inc. stock has also gained 4.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEAC stock has declined by -34.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.61% and lost -51.56% year-on date.

The market cap for SEAC stock reached $37.72 million, with 49.12 million shares outstanding and 42.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, SEAC reached a trading volume of 10482078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

SEAC stock trade performance evaluation

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, SEAC shares dropped by -9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9589, while it was recorded at 0.7405 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1029 for the last 200 days.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.36 and a Gross Margin at +55.38. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.07.

SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 18.40% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,819,336, which is approximately 6.698% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 773,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in SEAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.41 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 1,513,189 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 589,452 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,821,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,924,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,991 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 300,285 shares during the same period.