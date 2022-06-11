Nucor Corporation [NUE] Stock trading around $123.66 per share: What’s Next?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] closed the trading session at $123.66 on 06/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $123.51, while the highest price level was $128.08. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Nucor Announces 197th Consecutive Cash Dividend.

The board of directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on Nucor’s common stock. This cash dividend is payable on August 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2022 and is Nucor’s 197th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.33 percent and weekly performance of -6.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, NUE reached to a volume of 2388207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $144.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $120, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NUE shares from 123 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 6.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.33.

NUE stock trade performance evaluation

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.05. With this latest performance, NUE shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.67, while it was recorded at 129.10 for the last single week of trading, and 121.35 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.62 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 37.75%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,469 million, or 82.30% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,272,561, which is approximately -1.597% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.03 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 3.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 17,005,869 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 14,725,727 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 187,498,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,230,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,036,419 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,399,820 shares during the same period.