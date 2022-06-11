Maxim Group lifts Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] closed the trading session at $1.28 on 06/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.14, while the highest price level was $1.36. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Atossa Therapeutics Appoints Biotech Industry Communications Veteran Charles Butler as Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative proprietary medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces the appointment of Charles Butler, a 25-year veteran in the healthcare communications space, as vice president of investor relations and public relations.

“As Atossa continues to develop our pipeline both in breast cancer and COVID-19, the necessity for an in-house strategic manager for our communications has become an important priority and Charles’s extensive experience within the industry as a liaison for both investors and the media make him a valuable asset,” commented Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.00 percent and weekly performance of 32.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, ATOS reached to a volume of 3955203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

ATOS stock trade performance evaluation

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.64. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 30.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.86 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0476, while it was recorded at 1.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9084 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.38.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 58.90 and a Current Ratio set at 58.90.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 35.00% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,437,034, which is approximately -1.075% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,892,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.13 million in ATOS stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $4.56 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly -6.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 2,252,240 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 5,758,477 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,801,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,812,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 552,601 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,051,760 shares during the same period.