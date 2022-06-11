Market cap of Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] reaches 2.32B – now what?

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] closed the trading session at $34.29 on 06/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.70, while the highest price level was $35.23. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Reported first quarter net income attributable to all partners of $39.5 million.

EBITDA of $66.0 million represented an increase of 12% y/y.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 128.75 percent and weekly performance of 12.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 106.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, DK reached to a volume of 2685073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $19 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on DK stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DK shares from 25 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for DK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DK stock trade performance evaluation

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, DK shares gained by 37.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.82 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.30, while it was recorded at 33.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.85 for the last 200 days.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.79 and a Gross Margin at +0.10. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.16.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delek US Holdings Inc. go to -1.40%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,251 million, or 95.30% of DK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,694,334, which is approximately 6.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,436,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.77 million in DK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $176.1 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly 8.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 9,150,407 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 12,491,648 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 44,596,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,238,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,059,657 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,603,178 shares during the same period.