Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] is -14.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ: GGPI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.28%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Polestar begins delivering on 65,000 electric vehicle partnership with Hertz.

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car manufacturer, has begun delivering new Polestar 2 electric cars to Hertz as part of the agreement announced in April 2022, under which Polestar will supply the global car rental giant with 65,000 cars over the next five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005122/en/.

Over the last 12 months, GGPI stock rose by 2.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.01 billion, with 100.00 million shares outstanding and 80.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, GGPI stock reached a trading volume of 4203325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Guggenheim Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GGPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, GGPI shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.77 for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.88, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gores Guggenheim Inc. Fundamentals:

Gores Guggenheim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] Insider Position Details

33 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ:GGPI] by around 5,423,146 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 9,643,514 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,178,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,244,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGPI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,281,237 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,668,006 shares during the same period.