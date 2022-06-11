Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $125

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] plunged by -$2.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $111.03 during the day while it closed the day at $107.73. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Duke Energy programs offer relief from high cooling costs this summer.

The warm days of summer are here, which means it is a prime time for a combination of outdoor activities and the cool comfort of indoors.

Duke Energy is offering a wide array of programs and plans to help customers reduce energy usage and manage their bills.

Duke Energy Corporation stock has also loss -3.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DUK stock has inclined by 1.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.82% and gained 2.70% year-on date.

The market cap for DUK stock reached $83.41 billion, with 770.00 million shares outstanding and 769.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 2375990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $116.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $110, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75.

DUK stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.99, while it was recorded at 110.57 for the last single week of trading, and 104.78 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.31. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.94%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,776 million, or 63.60% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,521,533, which is approximately 2.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,982,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.72 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 8.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 981 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 25,412,551 shares. Additionally, 687 investors decreased positions by around 22,846,453 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 438,443,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,702,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,588,782 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,391,925 shares during the same period.