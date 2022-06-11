Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] Revenue clocked in at $0.40 million, down -62.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.42 during the day while it closed the day at $2.25. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Cardiff Oncology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings in-person at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is taking place in Miami, Florida from May 23 – 26, 2022.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 67.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRDF stock has declined by -5.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.24% and lost -62.56% year-on date.

The market cap for CRDF stock reached $91.91 million, with 43.23 million shares outstanding and 40.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 631.70K shares, CRDF reached a trading volume of 8862276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $20, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on CRDF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 229.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

CRDF stock trade performance evaluation

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.91. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 78.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6200, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2900 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8037.60 and a Gross Margin at -39.28. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7880.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.74.

Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27 million, or 43.40% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,496,120, which is approximately -1.427% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,913,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 million in CRDF stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $2.89 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly -50.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 2,501,717 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 8,583,349 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 5,436,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,521,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,392,211 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,260,580 shares during the same period.