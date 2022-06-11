AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] Is Currently 15.26 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] traded at a high on 06/09/22, posting a 15.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.35. The company report on May 31, 2022 that AnPac Bio Reports 49.1% Decrease in Net Loss in First Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s financial statements and related financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accountant. These financial results could differ materially if they were reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accountant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3174452 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stands at 19.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.36%.

The market cap for ANPC stock reached $8.42 million, with 14.12 million shares outstanding and 10.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, ANPC reached a trading volume of 3174452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12.

How has ANPC stock performed recently?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.10. With this latest performance, ANPC shares gained by 34.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3518, while it was recorded at 0.3103 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4255 for the last 200 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -589.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.13. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -659.93.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 373,615, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.24% of the total institutional ownership; PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., holding 116,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $32000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly 205.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 601,837 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 55,917 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 114,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,552 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 55,917 shares during the same period.