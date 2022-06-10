YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $3

YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: YPF] loss -5.69% on the last trading session, reaching $4.14 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2022 that YPF SA reports.

YPF SA announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including audited financial statements.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

YPF Sociedad Anonima represents 393.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.75 billion with the latest information. YPF stock price has been found in the range of $4.12 to $4.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, YPF reached a trading volume of 2357808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for YPF Sociedad Anonima stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for YPF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for YPF stock

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 4.41 for the last 200 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.19 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF Sociedad Anonima go to -6.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]

There are presently around $170 million, or 10.40% of YPF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 3,441,555, which is approximately -50.256% of the company’s market cap and around 99.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,804,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.31 million in YPF stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $12.12 million in YPF stock with ownership of nearly 16.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE:YPF] by around 11,651,468 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 10,128,192 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,836,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,615,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YPF stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,608,326 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,368,300 shares during the same period.