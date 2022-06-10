why Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] closed the trading session at $7.05 on 06/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.91, while the highest price level was $7.48. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Solid Power Announces Installation of EV Cell Pilot Line.

Solid Power Silicon EV Cells.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.34 percent and weekly performance of -20.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, SLDP reached to a volume of 2729423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 324.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.96. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 7.44 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 86.10 and a Current Ratio set at 86.10.

There are presently around $139 million, or 20.30% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,474,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.46 million in SLDP stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $16.57 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solid Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 10,269,899 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 7,654,191 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 684,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,609,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,359,947 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,359,600 shares during the same period.