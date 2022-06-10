why Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.20

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] traded at a low on 06/09/22, posting a -7.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.81. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community virtual event:.

42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock ConferenceMonday, June 6, 20222:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3018597 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nutanix Inc. stands at 5.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.64%.

The market cap for NTNX stock reached $3.32 billion, with 222.47 million shares outstanding and 214.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 3018597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $54 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on NTNX stock. On September 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 61 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.84. With this latest performance, NTNX shares dropped by -29.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.95 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.85, while it was recorded at 15.80 for the last single week of trading, and 29.95 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.29 and a Gross Margin at +78.88. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.17.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -239.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -441.22. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 658.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$170,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

There are presently around $2,736 million, or 78.20% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,398,565, which is approximately 3.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,344,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.34 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $330.16 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 4.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 15,206,744 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 8,899,728 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 147,450,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,557,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,537,748 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,403,251 shares during the same period.