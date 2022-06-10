why MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.08

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] jumped around 1.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.90 at the close of the session, up 26.84%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that MINISO Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) (“MINISO”, “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that it has called an annual general meeting (the “AGM”) of shareholders to be held on July 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. (local time) at 16F, Building A, M Plaza, No. 109, Pazhou Avenue, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510000, Guangdong Province, the People’s Republic of China, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the proposal(s) to be set out in the notice of the AGM (the “AGM Notice”), including a proposal to amend and restate the Company’s memorandum and articles of association in connection with the Company’s proposed dual primary listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEx”) to (a) remove articles relating to the Company’s weighted voting rights structure and (b) comply with the applicable listing rules of the HKEx. The amended and restated memorandum and articles of association will take effect upon the consummation of the proposed listing on the HKEx.

The detailed proposal(s) and additional information regarding the AGM will be included in the AGM Notice, to which a form of proxy for the AGM will be attached and made a part. The AGM Notice and form of proxy for the AGM will become available on the Company’s website at https://ir.miniso.com/ once ready.

MINISO Group Holding Limited stock is now -33.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNSO Stock saw the intraday high of $7.31 and lowest of $5.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.68, which means current price is +36.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 621.94K shares, MNSO reached a trading volume of 4056879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $12.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Limited is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

How has MNSO stock performed recently?

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.46. With this latest performance, MNSO shares gained by 22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 5.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.71 for the last 200 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Limited go to 34.11%.

Insider trade positions for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]

There are presently around $354 million, or 24.20% of MNSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNSO stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 13,471,249, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.98% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 10,726,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.01 million in MNSO stocks shares; and CARMIGNAC GESTION, currently with $29.59 million in MNSO stock with ownership of nearly -11.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE:MNSO] by around 4,911,809 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,573,526 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 41,877,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,363,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNSO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,837,341 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 773,478 shares during the same period.