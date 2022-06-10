Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] Stock trading around $1.95 per share: What’s Next?

Wejo Group Limited [NASDAQ: WEJO] loss -12.95% on the last trading session, reaching $1.95 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Wejo Announces Expansion and Extension of Relationship with Microsoft Maps.

The growing collaboration will allow Microsoft to collect and analyze real time data to improve all Microsoft mapping products.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced an expansion and extension of its existing collaboration with Microsoft Maps, which will significantly enhance the capabilities of Microsoft’s mapping products, in multiple territories across the world. An extensive build on our existing relationship, it will also facilitate the ability for Microsoft to receive real-time Wejo data from all territories to further enhance and improve its mapping capabilities, including intelligent routing, route optimization, identifying parking spaces and more.

Wejo Group Limited represents 94.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.74 million with the latest information. WEJO stock price has been found in the range of $1.88 to $2.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 269.53K shares, WEJO reached a trading volume of 7650441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEJO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEJO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Wejo Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wejo Group Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEJO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for WEJO stock

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WEJO shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEJO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wejo Group Limited [WEJO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 382.26. Additionally, WEJO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.67.

Wejo Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wejo Group Limited [WEJO]

There are presently around $85 million, or 41.60% of WEJO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEJO stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 18,781,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 7,248,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.24 million in WEJO stocks shares; and PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., currently with $7.84 million in WEJO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wejo Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Wejo Group Limited [NASDAQ:WEJO] by around 3,967,606 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 872,955 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,064,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,905,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEJO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,971,806 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 596,425 shares during the same period.