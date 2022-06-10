Wall Street Analyst Downgrade STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. What else is Wall St. saying

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $27.67 during the day while it closed the day at $26.65. The company report on June 2, 2022 that STORE Capital to Attend Nareit’s REITweek 2022.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that its management will attend Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference being held in New York, New York June 7-9. Management will deliver a presentation on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time and will host meetings with investors and analysts Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9.

STORE Capital Corporation stock has also loss -4.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STOR stock has declined by -9.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.04% and lost -22.53% year-on date.

The market cap for STOR stock reached $7.63 billion, with 275.00 million shares outstanding and 271.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 2569662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $32.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $39 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, STOR shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.21, while it was recorded at 27.36 for the last single week of trading, and 31.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.45 and a Gross Margin at +63.33. STORE Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

There are presently around $6,384 million, or 83.90% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,890,464, which is approximately 0.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,276,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $752.55 million in STOR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $416.33 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 3.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

249 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 24,086,047 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 21,632,088 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 185,682,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,401,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,602,819 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,355,177 shares during the same period.