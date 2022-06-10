TotalEnergies SE [TTE] is 19.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] plunged by -$1.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $60.15 during the day while it closed the day at $59.16. The company report on June 7, 2022 that TotalEnergies SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares.

Regulatory News:.

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 30 to June 3, 2022:.

TotalEnergies SE stock has also gained 1.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTE stock has inclined by 16.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.92% and gained 19.61% year-on date.

The market cap for TTE stock reached $151.50 billion, with 2.59 billion shares outstanding and 2.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, TTE reached a trading volume of 3656865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TotalEnergies SE [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $63.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $72 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TTE stock trade performance evaluation

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, TTE shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.20, while it was recorded at 59.78 for the last single week of trading, and 51.36 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TotalEnergies SE [TTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.43 and a Gross Margin at +12.74. TotalEnergies SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Return on Total Capital for TTE is now 13.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.77. Additionally, TTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] managed to generate an average of $133,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TotalEnergies SE [TTE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to 3.00%.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,152 million, or 6.50% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 26,050,759, which is approximately 4.33% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,999,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in TTE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $559.04 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly 7.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 20,867,183 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 11,656,250 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 133,502,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,025,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,009,246 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,654,703 shares during the same period.