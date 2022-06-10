The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] moved down -3.32: Why It’s Important

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] loss -3.32% on the last trading session, reaching $304.22 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2022 that RippleMatch Raises $45m from Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Become the Way Gen Z Finds Work.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RippleMatch, the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, announced a $45m Series B today led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). The heavily oversubscribed round followed a year of rapid growth in which RippleMatch grew its user base 3x and drove hundreds of thousands of interviews for customers including SAP, General Mills, and Amazon.

“We believe RippleMatch provides a leap forward in experience for both candidates and employers. We are impressed by the level of customer happiness, quality of the team and commitment to increasing access to opportunity, and we’re excited to support RippleMatch in its next phase of growth,” said Stephen Kerns, managing director at Goldman Sachs, who will take a board seat as part of the investment.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. represents 351.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.31 billion with the latest information. GS stock price has been found in the range of $304.02 to $314.144.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 2877184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $421.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $490 to $475. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $479, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GS stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 440 to 450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 9.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 784.56.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 318.04, while it was recorded at 315.92 for the last single week of trading, and 364.42 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to -7.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $75,973 million, or 71.10% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,583,504, which is approximately 16.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,560,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.41 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.84 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 1.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 971 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 17,559,089 shares. Additionally, 833 investors decreased positions by around 20,715,865 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 203,155,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,430,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,062,351 shares, while 213 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,999 shares during the same period.