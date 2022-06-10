TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] is -92.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] traded at a high on 06/09/22, posting a 28.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on April 29, 2022 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Audited Financial Results.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 68092975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TDH Holdings Inc. stands at 31.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.78%.

The market cap for PETZ stock reached $36.65 million, with 67.79 million shares outstanding and 47.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 68092975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has PETZ stock performed recently?

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.87. With this latest performance, PETZ shares gained by 31.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2832, while it was recorded at 0.2267 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7535 for the last 200 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -370.11 and a Gross Margin at -1.88. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.24.

TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 365,876, which is approximately 2597.206% of the company’s market cap and around 29.34% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 243,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in PETZ stocks shares; and BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, currently with $33000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 1,178,320 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 234,611 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 98,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,314,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,167 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 234,611 shares during the same period.