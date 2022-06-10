Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] fell -93.29% so far this year. What now?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, up 13.43%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Tantech Received Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to not timely Filing of Annual Report Form 20-F.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company, today announced it has received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 18, 2022 stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, Tantech is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Tantech’s common shares on the Nasdaq.

Under Nasdaq’s listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Company’s Form 20-F’s filing due date, or until November 14, 2022, to regain compliance.

Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is now -93.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TANH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4934 and lowest of $0.2687 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.70, which means current price is +52.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 24684315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

How has TANH stock performed recently?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.19. With this latest performance, TANH shares gained by 19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3611, while it was recorded at 0.2721 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0345 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +10.59. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.42.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.40. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$90,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.30% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,541,060, which is approximately 149.048% of the company’s market cap and around 6.25% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 388,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in TANH stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $79000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 1,944,413 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 126,815 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 503,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,575,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 937,490 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 126,815 shares during the same period.