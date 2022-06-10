Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $129.23 per share: What’s Next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] plunged by -$2.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $133.69 during the day while it closed the day at $129.23. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Marvel’s Midnight Suns to Launch Worldwide on October 7, 2022.

Darkness Falls. Rise Up! Fight as the legendary supernatural team known as the Midnight Suns against Lilith and her demonic offspring; Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available for pre-order today!.

2K and Marvel Entertainment today announced Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch on October 7, 2022. Created by Firaxis Games, the legendary studio behind the critically-acclaimed, world-renowned Civilization and XCOM franchises, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an all-new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe. It will be available on PlayStation®5 (PS4™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will be available at a later date. Rated T for Teen by the ESRB, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available for pre-order.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock has also gained 0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTWO stock has declined by -18.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.23% and lost -27.28% year-on date.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $21.29 billion, with 115.22 million shares outstanding and 103.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 2963376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $176.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $213, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 5.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 214.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 24.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.54, while it was recorded at 129.25 for the last single week of trading, and 156.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 13.54%.

There are presently around $136,890 million, or 72.20% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,317,859, which is approximately -1.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,603,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.31 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $5.91 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly -40.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

456 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 418,291,436 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 362,156,983 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 261,330,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,041,778,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,136,097 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 38,226,702 shares during the same period.