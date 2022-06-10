SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] fell -44.00% so far this year. What now?

SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ: SOUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -47.17%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that SoundHound Announces First-of-its-Kind Voice AI Ordering Service for Restaurants and POS Integration With Square.

Restaurant Voice Ordering Automation helps solve labor shortages and increases sales.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (“SoundHound”) (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced a first-of-its-kind service that will allow restaurants to automate the phone ordering process. SoundHound and Square, the globally trusted software, payments and hardware company, are partnering to integrate SoundHound’s conversational AI phone ordering automation with Square’s point-of-sale (POS) systems.

The one-year SoundHound AI Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.29. The average equity rating for SOUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $824.88 million, with 196.40 million shares outstanding and 149.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, SOUN stock reached a trading volume of 2938113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SOUN Stock Performance Analysis:

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into SoundHound AI Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.