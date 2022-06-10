San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $17.50

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [NYSE: SJT] loss -5.64% or -0.81 points to close at $13.56 with a heavy trading volume of 3037276 shares. The company report on May 20, 2022 that San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for May 2022.

PNC Bank, National Association, as the trustee (the “Trustee”) of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders (the “Unit Holders”) of its units of beneficial interest (the “Units”) of $4,277,812.64 or $0.091781 per Unit, based primarily upon the reported production of the Trust’s subject interests (the “Subject Interests”) during the month of March 2022. The distribution is payable June 14, 2022, to the Unit Holders of record as of May 31, 2022.

For the production month of March 2022, the owner of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. and the operator of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp Energy Company (collectively, “Hilcorp”), reported to the Trust net profits of $5,822,966 ($4,367,225 net royalty amount to the Trust).

It opened the trading session at $14.14, the shares rose to $14.15 and dropped to $12.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SJT points out that the company has recorded 110.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -261.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 894.26K shares, SJT reached to a volume of 3037276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2007, representing the official price target for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 193.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for SJT stock

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, SJT shares gained by 36.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.53 for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 13.86 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.60. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +95.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 816.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 440.22.

An analysis of insider ownership at San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]

There are presently around $92 million, or 13.90% of SJT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJT stocks are: K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. with ownership of 2,037,213, which is approximately 1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MCDANIEL TERRY & CO, holding 565,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.12 million in SJT stocks shares; and WEALTHSOURCE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $6.9 million in SJT stock with ownership of nearly 5.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [NYSE:SJT] by around 1,256,227 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 460,626 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 4,674,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,391,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 551,520 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 98,490 shares during the same period.