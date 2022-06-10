Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain 3.47% so far this year. What now?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.37%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2022 Investor Conference.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2022 Investor Conference June 7 – 9, 2022 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Over the last 12 months, SBRA stock dropped by -21.86%. The one-year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.85. The average equity rating for SBRA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.30 billion, with 230.86 million shares outstanding and 228.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SBRA stock reached a trading volume of 3071986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $16 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $14, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

SBRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.24, while it was recorded at 13.84 for the last single week of trading, and 13.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.37 and a Gross Margin at +44.98. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

SBRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,776 million, or 88.40% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,317,289, which is approximately 2.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,463,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.22 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $238.54 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 1.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 17,278,376 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 14,263,751 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 167,755,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,297,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,737,625 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,435,230 shares during the same period.