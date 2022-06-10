PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] is 117.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PHX Minerals Inc. [NYSE: PHX] traded at a high on 06/09/22, posting a 6.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.73. The company report on June 6, 2022 that PHX Minerals Inc. To Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2022.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) (“PHX” or the “Company”), a natural gas focused mineral and royalty company, today announced that Chad Stephens, President and CEO, and Ralph D’Amico, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 3:35 p.m. EDT, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

You may access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of www.phxmin.com under Events, or by clicking here: Webcast Link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2500392 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PHX Minerals Inc. stands at 8.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.43%.

The market cap for PHX stock reached $159.64 million, with 34.29 million shares outstanding and 28.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 337.00K shares, PHX reached a trading volume of 2500392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHX shares is $5.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wunderlich have made an estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2009, representing the official price target for PHX Minerals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Hold rating on PHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PHX Minerals Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.30. With this latest performance, PHX shares gained by 48.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.50 for PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

PHX Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $48 million, or 41.10% of PHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHX stocks are: EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,094,571, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 836,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 million in PHX stocks shares; and RBF CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.87 million in PHX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in PHX Minerals Inc. [NYSE:PHX] by around 991,255 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,022,832 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,820,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,835,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,304 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,047 shares during the same period.