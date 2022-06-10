Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Stock trading around $19.98 per share: What’s Next?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.37%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that FoodSaver® + TikTok Star Nick DiGiovanni Team Up for Recipe Series to Boost Vacuum Sealing Confidence.

From quick breakfast bites to unforgettable entrees, Nick shows home chefs and party hosts alike how to elevate everyday dishes and save time with FoodSaver vacuum sealers.

As people continue looking for new ways to expand their cooking skills and elevate their experience in the kitchen, a vacuum sealer is a versatile and easy to use kitchen essential. To show people how easy vacuum sealers are to use, FoodSaver®, the world’s leading brand of vacuum sealing systems, has partnered with TikTok star @nick.digiovanni on six new recipes that incorporate a FoodSaver vacuum sealer, bag or accessory to marinate, prep, store and more. By using this handy gadget, home chefs and party hosts alike will save time in the kitchen and have more opportunities to savor moments with loved ones all summer and beyond.

Over the last 12 months, NWL stock dropped by -27.69%. The one-year Newell Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.18. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.44 billion, with 421.90 million shares outstanding and 411.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, NWL stock reached a trading volume of 3622085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $27.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.93, while it was recorded at 20.84 for the last single week of trading, and 22.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.61%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,791 million, or 94.20% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,045,290, which is approximately 4.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,445,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $894.1 million in NWL stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $746.05 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 27.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 27,679,177 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 29,698,579 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 321,177,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,555,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,700,337 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 925,581 shares during the same period.